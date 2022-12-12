Shanahan Shares Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel and More Injury Updates from #TBvsSF

The turnaround from the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their Week 15 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks is a quick one. And, in just four days time, the team has several injuries to work through before taking on the second place team in the NFC West. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on a phone call Monday morning but had little updates to provide on injured players who were still in the process of being further evaluated.

Last night, the head coach confirmed that Samuel had not suffered any fractures and is thought to be dealing with a high ankle sprain. If further testing proves that to be the case, recovery time for that type of injury typically ranges from 4-6 weeks.

Shanahan did shed a bit more light on Purdy's oblique issue, stating he believed the quarterback sustained the injury on the 49ers second drive of the game and then it "got worse" as the game progressed. Purdy played through most of the game before Josh Johnson stepping out in the fourth quarter.

"I think it was a challenge for him, just talking to him and seeing him after the game," Shanahan said in response to Purdy playing through his injury. "I think he really toughed it out, did some real good things with it. I know he's sore today. So, hopefully the MRI is good today and gives him a chance to play Thursday."

The 49ers next option at the quarterback position is Johnson, who was brought in last week, for his fourth stint with the team. Johnson closed out Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, playing 11 snaps and connecting on one-of-two passes for 10 yards. He's appeared in 38 games and made nine starts since being drafted by the Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL Draft.

"That's one of the reasons we brought him here, just because Josh is really good at picking things up," Shanahan said. "He can go in, has really good command of the offense. It's Thursday, so no one is getting full speed reps, so that's always a challenge when you get in there but that was the situation for the quarterback last week too."

The head coach was also optimistic about Hyder Jr.'s availability for Thursday. Shanahan had an opportunity to catch up with his defensive lineman postgame.

"I believe if the score was different, he would have been able to go back in, so I do think that is a good sign," Shanahan added.

With Givens, the prognosis is not as positive. Shanahan expects him to "be a little bit" in terms of a recovery timeline but is still waiting on updates from his testing.