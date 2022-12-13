Williams, Mason and Greenlaw Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are on a six-game roll after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 on Sunday afternoon. The victory was a true "team win" with all three phases contributing to a historic performance. Rookie Brock Purdy became the first quarterback to make his first-career start against Brady and come away with a win. In that career-first start, Purdy was impressive connecting on 16-of-21 pass attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a two-yard rushing touchdown of his own to earn a 134.0 passer rating.

"I'm proud of this dude (Purdy)," linebacker Fred Warner said in a postgame locker room speech. "That's a big team win right there. I am proud as hell of everybody in this huddle right now. This is a fun group to be a part of. Keep winning, keep being hard on ourselves, watch the tape hard and keep getting better. It's 1-0 every week."

On the other side of the ball, the defensive unit also delivered, putting together a first half shutout and producing three takeaways. Brady had just three interceptions headed into Week 14's matchup and nearly doubled his count in one game. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. each picked Brady off, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair came up with a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. Collectively, the defense was able to contain the Buccaneers ground game to just 69 yards. Their performance, like that of Purdy, was also a historic one, marking the first time that a team with the No. 1 total and scoring defenses has defeated Brady past the Week 5 mark.