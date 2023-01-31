Presented by

49ers Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

Jan 31, 2023 at 02:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed the following 10 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts:

All of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

