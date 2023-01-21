Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas Ruled Out for NFC Divisional Round vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers enter the weekend ahead with zero question marks surrounding the team's availability for the NFC Divisional Round matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys. No players were listed as questionable, and just two, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas, were ruled out for Sunday's contest.
All three players who were limited in the team's first two workouts of the week, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (ankle), were cleared to play this weekend.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan also shared an update on Garoppolo's injury progress. The quarterback was seen out on the field rehabbing this week for the first time since injuring his foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.
"It was the first week he was able to come out on the field, walk around a little bit, do some work out there," Shanahan said. "We saw him doing his rehab stuff too as we came in."
On the Cowboys side, veteran left tackle Jason Peters (hip) was ruled out, so rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith is expected to start in his place.
Below is the complete NFC Divisional Round Practice Participation and Game Status Report for Friday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Practice: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)
- Full Participation: DL Samson Ebukam (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)
Status Report:
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) - Out
- CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) - Out
Dallas Cowboys
- Did Not Practice: T Jason Peters (hip)
- Limited Participation in Practice: S Jayron Kearse (knee), DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot)
- Full Participation in Practice: DT Quinton Bohanna (knee), DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot), S Israel Mukuamu (hamstring), CB Trayvon Mullen (illness), T Tyron Smith (knee)
Status Report:
- T Jason Peters (hip) - Out
- S Jayron Kearse (knee) - Questionable