Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas Ruled Out for NFC Divisional Round vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers enter the weekend ahead with zero question marks surrounding the team's availability for the NFC Divisional Round matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys. No players were listed as questionable, and just two, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas, were ruled out for Sunday's contest.

All three players who were limited in the team's first two workouts of the week, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (ankle), were cleared to play this weekend.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan also shared an update on Garoppolo's injury progress. The quarterback was seen out on the field rehabbing this week for the first time since injuring his foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

"It was the first week he was able to come out on the field, walk around a little bit, do some work out there," Shanahan said. "We saw him doing his rehab stuff too as we came in."