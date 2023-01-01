Four Downs: Biggest Matchups to Watch vs. Las Vegas Raiders

1st Down: Biggest Takeaway from Week 16?

@LindseyLares: Talent in each area

There's no shortage of playmakers on this team, especially on defense. Even on a week where the unit gave up a few more points than they are used to (entering Week 16 it was 15.0 PPG), DeMeco Ryans' unit finds different ways to exhaust teams week in and week out. In Week 16, Nick Bosa unofficially had 3.0 sacks, Jordan Willis came up with a fumble recovery and Jimmie Ward had an interception. It's different names week-to-week, but never a dip in the defensive production. It's been exciting to watch the unit keep it rolling for eight-straight weeks.

@JesusZarate87: George Kittle playing at a high level

The tight end is always really good and sometimes his receiving stats are not there because he does a lot of the dirty work blocking. As of now, he's putting up great numbers. He scored two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks and two more vs. the Washington Commanders. He also had six receptions for 120 yards in Week 16. He is arguably the best tight end in the league and he is getting hot at the right moment.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Brock Purdy is on a roll