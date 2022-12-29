Presented by

Brock Purdy Wins Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Dec 29, 2022 at 02:30 PM
The accolades continue to stack for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. On Thursday, the 49ers QB1 was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his stellar performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 16.

Purdy completed 15-of-22 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and a 114.6 passer rating to help lead the 49ers to a 37-20 victory on Christmas Eve. He's now thrown two touchdown passes in his last four outings for San Francisco and recorded a 100+ passer rating in his first three starts.

In addition to those impressive stats, Purdy is also hitting historical milestones within the organization and in the NFL. With the 49ers victory over the Commanders, the rookie QB became the first quarterback in franchise history to win his first three starts. He's also just the fourth player in 72 years to throw for multiple touchdowns in each of his first three career starts. The other three quarterbacks to accomplish the feat are Dan Marino (five-straight games in 1983), Jay Cutler (four-straight games in 2006) and Marcus Mariota (three-straight games in 2015).

"He's been pretty consistent since he's gotten here, but you never know until guys get in these games, which they're a lot harder this time of year too than early on," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He's been the same way he is in practice, and I think that's why right when he got in versus Miami you could hear the players having confidence in him. It's only gotten stronger because this is the only way they've seen him."

