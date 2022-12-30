Samuel OUT, Thomas and Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsLV

The San Francisco 49ers will have to wait at least one more week for the return of wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The wideout was a limited participant in the team's final two workouts of the week, and per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Samuel is on track to return during the regular season as expected.

"He did good. He was able to do individual with us, run a bunch of routes and then finish the rest of it on the side," Shanahan said. "So he's getting there and right on schedule."

The only other players ruled out of Sunday's contest were quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) who were not anticipated to return against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness) and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) also received injury designations on San Francisco's final report of the week. Both enter the weekend as questionable to play in Las Vegas.