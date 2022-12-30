Samuel OUT, Thomas and Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsLV

The San Francisco 49ers will have to wait at least one more week for the return of wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The wideout was a limited participant in the team's final two workouts of the week, and per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Samuel is on track to return during the regular season as expected.
"He did good. He was able to do individual with us, run a bunch of routes and then finish the rest of it on the side," Shanahan said. "So he's getting there and right on schedule."
The only other players ruled out of Sunday's contest were quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) who were not anticipated to return against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness) and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) also received injury designations on San Francisco's final report of the week. Both enter the weekend as questionable to play in Las Vegas.
On a positive note, running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is primed for his return to practice. The sophomore back would have had his practice window opened on Friday had it not been for a bug that is making its way around the locker room. As a result, Mitchell will likely be held out until the start of next week. He's been out since suffering his second MCL injury of the year against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, spending two separate stints on the Injured Reserve list.
Below is the complete Week 17 Practice Participation and Game Status Report for Friday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Practice: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DL Kevin Givens (knee)
- Limited Participation in Practice: DL Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness)
- Full Participation: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DL Nick Bosa (illness), RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib), T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player), P Mitch Wishnowsky (illness)
Status Report:
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) - Out
- DL Kevin Givens (knee) - Out
- WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) - Out
- CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) - Questionable
- DL Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) - Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders
- Did Not Practice: QB Derek Carr (not injury related - personal matter)
- Limited Participation in Practice: T Jackson Barton (back), RB Zamir White (ankle)
- Full Participation in Practice: G Alex Bars (knee), LB Curtis Bolton (shin), CB Nate Hobbs (quadricep), CB Amik Robertson (shoulder)
Status Report:
- T Jackson Barton (back) - Questionable
- RB Zamir White (ankle) - Questionable