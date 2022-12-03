Four Downs: Underrated Playmakers to Watch For in 49ers vs. Dolphins

3rd Down: Underrated Playmaker to Keep Your Eye On?

I wouldn't say that running back Jordan Mason is underrated— he's more so young and building up his experience — but he's the playmaker that I am keeping an eye on come Sunday. Mason played his most substantial reps at running back in Week 12 against the Saints, carrying the ball five times for 25 yards. Most of Mason's playing time came in the fourth quarter after McCaffrey, Samuel and Mitchell missed snaps due to injury, and it's likely he'll be getting more reps again this week with Mitchell sidelined for the next six to eight weeks. The rookie's teammates were impressed with his physical style of running and his commitment to taking care of the ball. We've only seen a small sample size of Mason, but I expect that to change in the coming weeks.

When we think about the 49ers offense, we usually mention Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, but Jennings has proven that he is also a great weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. The receiver is constantly moving the chains on third down. This past week against the Saints, he registered six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown. Jennings could be another key contributor this week.