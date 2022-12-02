Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams Questionable for #MIAvsSF; Week 13 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers Friday practice started off on a high note with wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) rejoining the team in a limited capacity after sitting out of practice Thursday afternoon. During the open portion of practice, Samuel stuck to just individual drills, however, his participation bodes well for his chances to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
In his address to the media, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Samuel had a light work load on Friday and listed the wideout as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.
All three players who returned to practice on Thursday - running back Christian McCaffrey (knee), defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (knee) and offensive lineman Spencer Burford (ankle) - were back at practice again on Friday. McCaffrey was a full participant in the workout and has been cleared to play in the team's Week 13 contest. Omenihu and Burford participated in a limited capacity and received a questionable injury designation.
Friday's practice wasn't completely injury free for San Francisco. Left guard Trent Williams left the field during the open portion of practice after experiencing back spasms, per the team. His status for this weekend has now been downgraded to questionable.
"I'm not too concerned about it," Shanahan said. "I asked Chris (Foerster) if he was all right. He said that it's just 'big guy problems.' John Lynch said he used to get them sometimes. You usually have them on gameday, so that's a big deal. He had them today. He'll spend the day resting them, and I expect him to be all right. I hope it doesn't happen on Sunday."
Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), was also cleared to play, falling off the injury report on Friday. If Armstead sees the field on Sunday, it will be his first time logging game reps since Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The defensive lineman has played in three contests in 2022 thus far and has five tackles on the year. His presence will provide a big boost to the defensive line who is looking to contain an accurate and efficient Dolphins quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.
Below is the complete Week 13 Practice Participation and Game Status Report for Friday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Practice: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), T Trent Williams (back)
- Limited Participation: OL Spencer Burford (ankle), DL Charles Omenihu (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (quadricep)
- Full Participation in Practice: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)
Status Report:
- OL Spencer Burford (ankle) - Questionable
- DL Charles Omenihu (knee) - Questionable
- WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) - Questionable
- LT Trent Williams (back) - Questionable
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Out
Miami Dolphins
- Did Not Practice: T Austin Jackson (ankle)
- Limited Participation in Practice: T Terron Armstead (toe, pectoral), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder, ankle)
- Full Participation in Practice: LB Jerome Baker (hip), TE Tanner Conner (knee), CB Keion Crossen (shoulder), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), CB Kader Kohou (thumb), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle)
Status Report:
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) - Questionable
- RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder, ankle) - Questionable
- T Terron Armstead (toe, pectoral) - Doubtful
- T Austin Jackson (ankle) - Out