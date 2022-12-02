Presented by

Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams Questionable for #MIAvsSF; Week 13 Injury Report

Dec 02, 2022 at 01:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers Friday practice started off on a high note with wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) rejoining the team in a limited capacity after sitting out of practice Thursday afternoon. During the open portion of practice, Samuel stuck to just individual drills, however, his participation bodes well for his chances to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

In his address to the media, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Samuel had a light work load on Friday and listed the wideout as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

All three players who returned to practice on Thursday - running back Christian McCaffrey (knee), defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (knee) and offensive lineman Spencer Burford (ankle) - were back at practice again on Friday. McCaffrey was a full participant in the workout and has been cleared to play in the team's Week 13 contest. Omenihu and Burford participated in a limited capacity and received a questionable injury designation.

Friday's practice wasn't completely injury free for San Francisco. Left guard Trent Williams left the field during the open portion of practice after experiencing back spasms, per the team. His status for this weekend has now been downgraded to questionable.

"I'm not too concerned about it," Shanahan said. "I asked Chris (Foerster) if he was all right. He said that it's just 'big guy problems.' John Lynch said he used to get them sometimes. You usually have them on gameday, so that's a big deal. He had them today. He'll spend the day resting them, and I expect him to be all right. I hope it doesn't happen on Sunday."

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), was also cleared to play, falling off the injury report on Friday. If Armstead sees the field on Sunday, it will be his first time logging game reps since Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The defensive lineman has played in three contests in 2022 thus far and has five tackles on the year. His presence will provide a big boost to the defensive line who is looking to contain an accurate and efficient Dolphins quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

Below is the complete Week 13 Practice Participation and Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

  • Did Not Practice: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), T Trent Williams (back)
  • Limited Participation: OL Spencer Burford (ankle), DL Charles Omenihu (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (quadricep)
  • Full Participation in Practice: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

Status Report:

  • OL Spencer Burford (ankle) - Questionable
  • DL Charles Omenihu (knee) - Questionable
  • WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) - Questionable
  • LT Trent Williams (back) - Questionable
  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Out

Miami Dolphins

  • Did Not Practice: T Austin Jackson (ankle)
  • Limited Participation in Practice: T Terron Armstead (toe, pectoral), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder, ankle)
  • Full Participation in Practice: LB Jerome Baker (hip), TE Tanner Conner (knee), CB Keion Crossen (shoulder), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), CB Kader Kohou (thumb), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle)

Status Report:

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) - Questionable
  • RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder, ankle) - Questionable
  • T Terron Armstead (toe, pectoral) - Doubtful
  • T Austin Jackson (ankle) - Out

Related Content

news

49ers Prepare for Dolphins and Many Familiar Faces; Week 13 Injury Updates

Four San Francisco 49ers players sat out of Wednesday's practice due to injuries as the team begins Miami Dolphins prep.

news

Arik Armstead Back at Practice; Deebo Samuel Questionable in 49ers Week 12 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back Arik Armstead to practice on Friday and Deebo Samuel was listed as questionable in the team's final injury report of the week.

news

Ward Back at Practice; Ebukam Questionable in 49ers Week 11 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back Charvarius Ward to practice on Saturday, and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam is questionable in the team's final injury report of Week 11.

news

49ers Begin Mexico City Prep in Elevation, Cold Temps at Air Force Academy

The San Francisco 49ers faced elevation, chilly temps and snow flurries in first practice at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

news

Shanahan Breaks Down Mexico City Week and Injury Updates from #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will train in Colorado before heading to Mexico City to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

news

Mitchell, Al-Shaair and Two More Expected to Come Off IR; Friday Week 10 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to welcome back eight players in time for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers including four players off the Injured Reserve list.

news

Samuel, Greenlaw OUT vs. Rams; Friday Week 8 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Dre Greenlaw for their Week 8 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Juszczyk Likely Out for Week 8 vs. Rams; Samuel, Greenlaw Injury Updates

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared injury updates on Monday following the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward and Trent Williams Return to Practice

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back left tackle Trent Williams, saftety Jimmie Ward and defensive end Nick Bosa back to practice on Wednesday.

news

49ers Have a 'Decent Chance' of Bosa, Williams Return and More Injury Updates

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan shares optimistic outlook on the return of DE Nick Bosa and LT Trent Williams following the 49ers matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Nick Bosa Back at Practice; 49ers Week 6 Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed DE Nick Bosa back to practice and have ruled out five players ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertising