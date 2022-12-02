Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams Questionable for #MIAvsSF; Week 13 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers Friday practice started off on a high note with wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) rejoining the team in a limited capacity after sitting out of practice Thursday afternoon. During the open portion of practice, Samuel stuck to just individual drills, however, his participation bodes well for his chances to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

In his address to the media, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Samuel had a light work load on Friday and listed the wideout as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

All three players who returned to practice on Thursday - running back Christian McCaffrey (knee), defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (knee) and offensive lineman Spencer Burford (ankle) - were back at practice again on Friday. McCaffrey was a full participant in the workout and has been cleared to play in the team's Week 13 contest. Omenihu and Burford participated in a limited capacity and received a questionable injury designation.

Friday's practice wasn't completely injury free for San Francisco. Left guard Trent Williams left the field during the open portion of practice after experiencing back spasms, per the team. His status for this weekend has now been downgraded to questionable.

"I'm not too concerned about it," Shanahan said. "I asked Chris (Foerster) if he was all right. He said that it's just 'big guy problems.' John Lynch said he used to get them sometimes. You usually have them on gameday, so that's a big deal. He had them today. He'll spend the day resting them, and I expect him to be all right. I hope it doesn't happen on Sunday."