What the 49ers and Dolphins are Saying Ahead of the Week 13 Matchup

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on returning to Levi's® Stadium:

"I have a very high opinion of the 49ers franchise and players, coaches, staff members. I have a lot of love for anybody that I worked with, especially for that extended period of time. So those relationships and people will always matter to me. But in terms of this week, it will be odd for a second, for sure, to be in a different locker room, or pulling up on the bus in a weird area, or being on a different sideline for a second, I'm assuming – just odd as in abnormal."

McDaniel on Shanahan:

"I owe a lot to him in general. I will be forever grateful, and I think he's always been one of the best, if not the best, offensive coaches and head coaches that I've ever had experience being around."

McDaniel on preparing for the 49ers:

"It's a tough test, and that's the bigger deal – No. 1 defense in the league, an offense that does a great job getting yards, getting it to all their unbelievably talented skill position players and a special teams that has definitely – Ray-Ray McCloud III is an issue that you have to handle. So that's the bigger thing is that we've been progressing week by week, and in the NFL, if you're aspiring to do big things, you have to play big time football in December and January against big time teams. So that's something that I think our team will be excited for, and I know the 49ers will be excited to play football like they always are each and every week."

McDaniel on his expectations for playing against San Francisco:

"One thing I do know, in all three phases, the 49ers will have a good plan to go against us. I know that's what they do."

McDaniel on Nick Bosa:

"If Nick Bosa has a pulse, you're concerned. If he walks past you in the parking lot, you're concerned. He's one of the better players in the entire NFL. You could easily argue, many people have, and I think a lot of teams that have played him have, that he's the best pass rusher in the NFL. You always will encounter really good players, or elite players, on really good teams. That never fails. And so you always have to get used to playing teams with exceptional players. He's going to make his plays. You try to do your best to minimize those with various things. Every little detail, you have to be mindful of where he's at and how he's going about his business, regardless of who's there. I think from an offensive staff perspective, you have to do your due diligence to try to minimize him as best you can, knowing that you're never going to stop him and he lives and breathes pass rushing."

McDaniel on the 49ers offense:

"They're as good as it gets in terms of people with the ball in their hands. I think statistics reflect that and I think you have to approach a game plan with 100 percent certainty that they're going to play. So yeah, they affect the way you play football because you should be mindful and be deliberate in your approach on how you defend really elite players. I don't know Christian McCaffrey at all personally. I've just watched him play and marveled at a lot of stuff that he could do. I do know Deebo Samuel and know him well enough that I'm assuming that him and Kyle are in cahoots and trying to hustle me. I think both those guys are elite players because amongst talent, they also have a drive to play and I would be very surprised if both weren't out there on Sunday."

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the 49ers defense: