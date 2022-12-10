Four Downs: Can the 49ers Offense Remain Productive in Week 14?

2nd Down: Biggest Key to Stopping Tom Brady?

@LindseyLares: Staying sticky in coverage

Brady is the best to ever do it, so one of the keys is not getting too comfortable. Brady orchestrated an unlikely fourth quarter comeback against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, and that's not the only time he's flipped the script this season. It's no secret that Brady and the Tampa Bay offense have struggled to find consistency this year, but despite that, you can't count him out of any game. The second key to containing him is to be sticky in coverage. There's no way to completely shut down the Buccaneers passing attack, which is the fifth best in the league and averaging 267 yards a game, but you can do your best to mitigate the yardage. Brady threw well over 50 times against the Saints, so for the secondary, it's going to be about sticking to your assignments, getting PBUs when they're available and if the opportunity strikes, go for the ball.

@JesusZarate87: Stopping the run

Facing Brady is one of the biggest challenges in football. Even when he's losing, he finds a way to come back like he did last week against the Saints. But San Francisco has the No. 1 defense in the league and the tools to stop him or at least slow him down. Tampa Bay's run game is last in the NFL, averaging only 73 yards per game, which is one of the reasons why it has been difficult for the Buccaneers to find consistency. It will be key for the 49ers to keep Tampa Bay's running attack under control to force the Buccaneers to only rely on the pass. No matter if you are as great as Brady, you do not want to be unidimensional on offense.

@BriMcDonaldTV: S.W.A.R.M-ing the ball