Four Downs: How Can the 49ers Bounce Back Before Their Bye

2nd Down: How Can the Team Bounce Back Before Their Bye?

@LindseyLares: A sense of urgency

One thing we have heard Shanahan and several players speak about this week is urgency, and that's going to play a big role in a bounce back performance in Los Angeles. This team is eager to get back to their winning ways, and there is no doubt in anyone's mind that there is more than enough talent on this roster to do so. The team's sense of urgency this week is pushing them to play cleaner, more disciplined football, and I think that is going to translate onto the field in the form of less penalties and turnovers and more physical play.

In the game vs. Kansas City, the 49ers made mistakes on both sides of the ball. That's very uncharacteristic of the team, but it also tells us they are able to play way better. If they eliminate penalties, turnovers and have better protection from the offensive line, the 49ers attack should be more efficient. On the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers must pressure the quarterback as much as possible. If they go back to playing 49ers football, they should be able to bounce back before the Bye.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Being the more physical team