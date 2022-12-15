Four Downs: What's Changed Since the 49ers-Seahawks Week 2 Matchup?

1st Down: What's Changed Since the 49ers-Seahawks Matchup in Week 2?

@LindseyLares: A battle tested 49ers team

There have been multiple shakeups to the 49ers roster and their position in the NFC West since the last time the team played the Seahawks—that honestly feels like a lifetime ago. I'll try and condense the rollercoaster of a season that's transpired into two starting quarterback changes, a major trade for running back Christian McCaffrey, three season-ending injuries to the defensive back position group and a quick ascent to the top of division standings following the Bye in Week 9. I'm sure I missed some things, but essentially, the team that took the field in Week 2 looks a lot different in two phases of the ball, and this group has been battle-tested and continues to prevail. The 49ers are playing meaningful December football, and if they can sweep the series with Seattle, that will have really positive implications for them down the road.

@JesusZarate87: Changes on both sides of the ball

A lot has changed since the last time the 49ers played Seattle in Week 2. Brock Purdy is now the 49ers starting quarterback and has done a good job so far. Now for the defense. Even though it doesn't have key players like Emmanuel Moseley and Javon Kinlaw, the unit has emerged as the No. 1 defense in the NFL. The Seahawks have also changed a lot. Back then, people didn't think the Seahawks would be competitive without Russell Wilson, but Geno Smith has exceeded expectations and is doing a good job as their starting quarterback. So, both teams have changed a lot since they first faced each other very early in the season.

@BriMcDonaldTV: An unlocked Seahawks offense vs. the NFL's No. 1 defense