What the 49ers and Seahawks are Saying Ahead of the Week 15 Matchup

Seahawks Quotes

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on the 49ers defense:

"This is a really good team. They've been building this team for a long time. The nucleus of this defense is together. Their linebackers have been playing for a number of years. Their big play guys up front, now they've got Arik Armstead back too. They've got a really good group and it took them a while to put this thing together, but they've always been good. They're at their best right now though."

Carroll on the 49ers offense:

"They have a really good commitment to the run game. Look how well Kyle's done with changing quarterbacks – he's handled two major shifts in there and been able to stay on course with their team because of the running game. They've done a beautiful job of coaching the new guys as they come in. That's really a good team."

Carroll on running back Christian McCaffrey:

"He can do it all. The normal backfield stuff, two back, one back stuff, is just nothing new for him. But, they can deploy him out – whether they're putting him in motion or they shift him out and line him up outside. He caught a touchdown pass as an outside receiver last week and he's in the slot quite a bit too, so they're balancing out the targets and runs with him to really make you have to defend him all over the field. He's a fantastic football player and he really makes the most of his opportunities."

Carroll on quarterback Brock Purdy:

"What a remarkable amount of improvement he must have made to put himself in that position, with so little and limited playing time. He must be a terrific practice player. I think it really speaks to Kyle and running the offense, because he's not going to take chances and be risk taking with the guy. He's doing what the guy can do and he's done it really well, it's a really impressive start."

Carroll on safety Talanoa Hufanga and defensive back Jimmie Ward:

"Hufanga has had a fantastic season. He looked terrific right from the beginning. It was a great pick by them, he got a little bit under the radar and he has proven everything otherwise. I've loved the way he plays tough and he's got anticipation and instinct and all that stuff. He's a really good ball player and Jimmie Ward has been a good player for a long time."

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on what makes the 49ers defense a challenge:

"Their front seven. They've got a great defensive line and that allows for their cornerbacks to sit on routes and their safeties to just play more freely than a lot of other defenses."

Metcalf on why the Week 15 matchup stands out:

"Against a divisional opponent, it's all about who wants it more. Who's mentally prepared and who's physically prepared for a game like this, because it's a four day turnaround."

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on what makes the 49ers defense unique:

"They've got guys who have been in the system for a while. They've played together for a while, you can see them on tape, they really rally to the football. Every man on the defense is running hard to the ball. Then, you add that with all the talent they have, a bunch of first-round guys, some really good players up front, a great front seven, a really good veteran back and they make it hard on you. They don't do too many crazy things, they just like to play hard and make it a physical style game. That's going to be fun for us. We get an opportunity the second time around to see what we can do."

Smith on linebacker Fred Warner:

"He's super smart, very athletic, he flies around and he leads that defense. You can see the intensity he plays with, he's very aggressive at trying to punch out the ball and he does a great job in his hook drops. Overall, just a great player. Just one of the better linebackers this game has right now. I appreciate playing guys like that because I think it makes you better as well."

Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Nick Bosa: