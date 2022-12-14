Brock Purdy, Kerry Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsSEA; Week 15 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will depart to Seattle with some uncertainty at the quarterback position. Rookie Brock Purdy (oblique, rib), who played the bulk of the starting quarterback reps in the last two games, is listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week. Purdy sustained both of his injuries in the 49ers Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was limited in both Tuesday and Wednesday's practice.

His injury designation is not unexpected; head coach Kyle Shanahan stated there would be no hard and fast decisions made on Purdy's availability until gameday.

"I feel good. Just taking it one day at a time, getting as much treatment as I can, but overall, I feel pretty good," Purdy said on Tuesday.

If Purdy cannot lead the offense, it will be veteran Josh Johnson under center for San Francisco. Johnson was signed to the team in early December and is in his fourth stint with the 49ers. He has made 9 starts and appeared in 38 games since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL Draft.