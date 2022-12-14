Presented by

Brock Purdy, Kerry Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsSEA; Week 15 Injury Report

Dec 14, 2022 at 01:45 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will depart to Seattle with some uncertainty at the quarterback position. Rookie Brock Purdy (oblique, rib), who played the bulk of the starting quarterback reps in the last two games, is listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week. Purdy sustained both of his injuries in the 49ers Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was limited in both Tuesday and Wednesday's practice.

His injury designation is not unexpected; head coach Kyle Shanahan stated there would be no hard and fast decisions made on Purdy's availability until gameday.

"I feel good. Just taking it one day at a time, getting as much treatment as I can, but overall, I feel pretty good," Purdy said on Tuesday.

If Purdy cannot lead the offense, it will be veteran Josh Johnson under center for San Francisco. Johnson was signed to the team in early December and is in his fourth stint with the 49ers. He has made 9 starts and appeared in 38 games since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Two additional players, defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) are also questionable heading into the team's "Thursday Night Football" game.

The following players were ruled out from the team's Week 15 contest: quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (knee), defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee), cornerback Samuel Womack III (concussion).

Below is the complete Week 15 Practice Participation and Game Status Report for Wednesday:

San Francisco 49ers

  • Did Not Practice: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DL Kevin Givens (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (knee), DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee), CB Samuel Womack (concussion)
  • Limited Participation in Practice: DL Kerry Hyder (ankle), QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Status Report:

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) - Out
  • DL Kevin Givens (knee) - Out
  • DB Tarvarius Moore (knee) - Out
  • DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) - Out
  • WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) - Out
  • CB Samuel Womack III (concussion) - Out
  • DL Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) - Questionable
  • QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) - Questionable
  • CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) ) - Questionable

Seattle Seahawks

  • Did Not Practice: CB Tre Brown (illness), RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), G Kyle Fuller (not injury related - personal matter), S Ryan Neal (knee), DT Al Woods (Achilles)
  • Limited Participation in Practice: S Joey Blount (back)
  • Full Participation in Practice: S Quandre Diggs (shoulder), LB Bruce Irvin (not injury related - resting player, knee), RB Kenneth Walker (ankle)

Status Report:

  • S Joey Blount (back) - Questionable
  • CB Tre Brown (illness) - Questionable
  • RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) - Questionable
  • S Ryan Neal (knee) - Questionable
  • DT Al Woods (Achilles) - Questionable

Advertising