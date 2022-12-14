Shanahan, 49ers Gear Up for Seahawks and the 'Hostile' Environment of Lumen Field

The San Francisco 49ers typically aren't in the building on Tuesdays, but with the short turnaround in Week 15, there is no time to waste. The team will head to the Pacific Northwest later today ahead of their "Thursday Night Football" game versus the second place team in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the priority this week is rest and recovery as several players work through injuries, and as a result, the team won't be doing anything full speed until gameday.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who is day-to-day due to oblique and rib injuries, was limited in practice Tuesday evening. Whether the rookie quarterback will be active against the Seahawks comes down to whether he can play through his injuries. The head coach stated that game action shouldn't make Purdy's injuries worse.

"It'd probably be on Thursday where we'd have the best chance to know," Shanahan said about Purdy's likelihood to play.

If Purdy is cleared to go on Thursday, the rookie quarterback can expect to walk into one of the more hostile environments in the NFL. Shanahan and veteran players are well acquainted with the acoustics of Lumen Field and the die-hard fans that pack the stadium.

"Seattle, I don't think I've ever been anywhere louder than there, and we know how their fans are," Shanahan said. "We know how that stadium is. You have to be ready for it, you can't expect to hear, not just at the line of scrimmage, but also in the huddle a number of times and it's a big difference playing there."

"It's as electric and hostile of an environment as I've played in," linebacker Fred Warner said. "Every single game that I've played there has always come down to the wire or has been a rough one for us. So, we have to make sure we come out fast, we have to finish even faster and be dialed in for a whole 60 minutes."

The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks on the road was back in Week 17 of the 2019 season, and San Francisco hasn't swept Seattle since 2011. On Thursday, this team has a chance to accomplish both feats, and additionally, secure a win that could have serious implications down the road. If Purdy cannot start, it will be quarterback Josh Johnson under center for San Francisco.

Other 49ers Injuries and Tuesday Practice Report