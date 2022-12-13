49ers Sign DL to the Practice Squad; Place CB Johnson on Practice Squad IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed DL Mike Dwumfour to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team has placed CB Dontae Johnson on the practice squad Injured Reserve list.

Dwumfour (6-1, 296) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2021. Dwumfour was waived by the Jets on August 26, 2021 and later signed to the Houston Texans practice squad on October 13, 2021. In two seasons (2021-22) with Houston, Dwumfour appeared in 10 games (one start) and registered 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks before being waived on December 7, 2022.

This season with Houston, Dwumfour appeared in seven games and recorded six tackles.

A 24-year-old native of Scotch Plains, NJ, Dwumfour attended Rutgers University (2020) after transferring from the University of Michigan (2016-19). Over the course of his collegiate career, Dwumfour appeared in 42 games and registered 61 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception.