Richard Sherman Reviews Major Storylines Ahead of 49ers vs. Seahawks

This Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers will look for their fifth win in five games thus far against all NFC West foes. The team is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks once again, this time, at Lumen Field. Should the 49ers walk away with a win on Thursday, the team will have swept Seattle in the season series for the first time since 2011.

Just days ahead of the divisional game, "Thursday Night Football" analyst and former 49ers and Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman spoke with the media to preview the pivotal NFC West matchup between the All-Pro's former teams.

Here's what the NFL alumnus had to say ahead of the primetime contest:

Sherman on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy possibly playing in his first away game at Lumen Field:

"It would be different if it was playing like on the road in Detroit or somewhere, but he's playing on the road in Seattle. Both teams are competitive. It's gonna be a very lively environment. I'm sure people are going to be missing work and putting in sick days because that stadium is gonna be packed to capacity and it's gonna be loud and that's different and more hostile than I think he's probably played in, even in college, so that'll have an effect on him. But you know, he's a playmaker. Everybody has to go through it. And I'm sure he'll find a way to manage, but he looks really good. He's making all the throws that you expect. He's more sneaky, athletic is what they've given him, but he's made some really cool plays. Everybody's saying, 'When they get the film on him, they're gonna be able to stop him,' but it's nothing he's doing that you're gonna study on film and be like, 'Hey, that's his weakness, we're gonna get after him.' He's handling pressure well, guys are hitting him in the face and he's not just running zone read... He's making really great throws week in and week out, so if he continues to do that it'll be fun to watch."

Sherman on what's changed since the Seahawks-49ers Week 2 matchup:

"It's going to be a lot tougher this time around because (Seahawks quarterback) Geno (Smith) has been unlocked. And I think it happened right after that game... I mean Geno has been top five in just about every category. So he's (Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll) unlocked him. Talk about a former 49er, Marquise Goodwin, he's having a great year. He had a great game, five (receptions) for 95 (yards) I think and a touchdown last game. On top of Tyler (Lockett) and DK (Metcalf). And that pass rush, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead being back, Drake Jackson is coming to his own, they're going to have a chance. Now, the interior D-line for the San Francisco 49ers is really banged up. So, there's a chance for the Seattle Seahawks to kind of find some medicine to their run game woes. If they can find an avenue, it's not gonna be easy with Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. It's a tall task. They're No. 1 in rush defense for a reason."

Sherman on the 49ers strength and resiliency after suffering a list of injuries:

"It's ridiculous because it's almost expected nowadays. You've got to expect to have early injuries. The year we went to the Super Bowl when I was there, we lost Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey for nine or 10 games during the season. It was crazy, you lose both tackles for 9-10 games. You're not expected to do anything that year, and we were able to overcome it. I think they're built for it. That's why they have so much talent, you know, so much veteran leadership. The coaching staff knows how to coach around there. I don't think anybody is prepared to lose two starting quarterbacks and continue to win and continue to be a Super Bowl contender. But you know, if it wasn't for Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles being 12-1 right now, I think Kyle Shanahan would be up for coach of the year with that job that he's doing."

Sherman on which 49ers player he thinks deserves their first trip to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games:

"Dre Greenlaw. 'Big Play Dre,' no question. Over and beyond. He deserves it more than anybody, he's playing lights out. He's always overshadowed. I think he deserves it and he deserves it now. I hope he gets it."

---

