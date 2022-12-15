Christian McCaffrey Named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

Dec 14, 2022 at 04:15 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The accolades continue to roll in for San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the 49ers dual-threat back earned FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week honors for his efforts versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey racked up 119 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown on the ground. Additionally, McCaffrey had two catches for 34 yards and a score.

Each week, fans cast their votes to select their top FedEx Air and Ground performers of the week from games played Thursday through Sunday. The award recognizes quarterbacks and running backs who deliver standout performances for their teams through the air and on the ground.

By winning the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards, FedEx will proudly work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to make a $2,000 donation in Jared Goff and Christian McCaffrey's names to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Over the course of the entire season, select HBCUs will receive grants totaling more than $100,000 to support needs-based scholarships through the 2023-2024 school year.

Since joining the team in late October, McCaffrey has amassed 426 rushing yards on 89 attempts and three rushing touchdowns. He's also helped boost the 49ers passing game with 35 catches for 316 yards and three receiving touchdowns in that time. McCaffrey even threw a 34-yard passing touchdown in the team's second meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

