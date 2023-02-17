Four Downs: Best Moments of the 2022 Season 

2nd Down: Most Memorable Moment of the Season?

@LindseyLares: Clinching the NFC West

There were so many milestone moments during the 2022 season, but if I had to pick my favorite it would be clinching the NFC West on the road. Every team hopes to be in a position to play past 18 weeks and watching the 49ers ensure that for themselves in Week 15 was amazing to watch. The fact that clinching the division came in the hostile territory of Lumen Field, against a longtime NFC West rival and in Brock Purdy's first-career road start added to the drama of it all and it all culminated into one big celebration after the fact. As the players walked off the field postgame, you saw the excitement on their faces and got to witness some funny one-liners on the way to their locker room.

@JesusZarate87: Winning in Estadio Azteca

Overall, 2022 had many great memories for the 49ers, but the game played in Mexico City is a moment that I will remember forever. As a Mexican, it was very cool for me to watch the 49ers play in Mexico at a legendary stadium like Estadio Azteca. Everything was simply perfect, they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10, the stadium was filled with mostly 49ers fans and the Faithful in Mexico had a chance to show all the love they have for the team over there. Also, several 49ers players and coaches mentioned that it was a great experience for them, comparing it to a playoff game atmosphere when they came out of the tunnel at Estadio Azteca. Seeing all those 49ers fans at the hotel when the team arrived was also very exciting.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Week 8 vs. Los Angeles Rams