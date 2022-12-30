What the 49ers and Raiders are Saying Ahead of the Week 17 Matchup

Raiders Quotes

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Shanahan and the 49ers:

"He's a friend of mine. We've got to know each other a little bit over the years, certainly compete against each other in some big games and I have a great deal of respect for him. He's a creative guy. He's really really good with the quarterback, does a lot of things that challenge you schematically and gets his players to really execute at a high level. They play fast, they're physical, they're aggressive. They do a lot of the right things to win the game. And you can see that in his football team there. This is as good of a football team in all three phases that we've played all season and that's a fact. Special teams, defense, offense, they're really good in every phase. This will be a big challenge, they've got good players."

McDaniels on Purdy:

"He's doing a good job. He's a mature young guy. Coming out, he's played a lot of football and he has a presence about him and you can tell that he's really grasped their offensive system. His eyes are almost always in the right place, which for a young quarterback that's a great starting point... It allows him to get the ball to the playmakers that he needs to get it to. He's run their system very effectively the last month, moves in the pocket well, he's got some athletic ability, has made a lot of good throws in critical situations and seemingly has a very good grasp for what they're asking him to do. He's really playing well for a young player."

McDaniels on tight end George Kittle:

"You've got to try to get him early. You can't give him a bunch of space. If he gets into space, this guy is like Earl Campbell running with the ball. He's physical, he's aggressive, he's big, he's strong and he's very difficult to tackle. A guy like him with the speed, the hands, the ability to win in the passing game – you just can't give him too much space. We're gonna have to do a good job of playing with proper leverage, using our help and denying him those big opportunities to have the ball in space where it's really difficult to get him into the ground."

McDaniels on the 49ers offense:

"They've got a lot of guys that are like that unique skill sets. Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk. There's a lot of different players that they have that are really rare in terms of what they do and and he aligns them all over the place. So, identification, communication and being able to play our assignment right is going to be a big thing for us on defense."

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham on competing against the 49ers defense:

"I'm a firm believer in whatever it is in life that you do, you're not gonna get any better unless you do it against the best. So it's gonna be a great challenge for us as a team. They're good in all three phases, so, it's gonna be a lot of fun. I'm super excited about it. I think it'll be a great challenge for us."

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on Shanahan and the 49ers offense: