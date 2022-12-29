Raiders Make Moves at Quarterback: Oppositional Research 💪

Despite the Raiders season record, San Francisco should prepare for a high-powered offense in their first-ever trip to Allegiant Stadium. The Las Vegas offense is ranked 12th in the league and Stidham will have veteran offensive weapons to help him out in his first-career start. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is tied for first in the league with 12 receiving touchdowns and fourth-year Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs leads the NFL with 1,539 rushing yards and 1,908 scrimmage yards.

"I know he (Stidham) is a talented thrower," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He can make every throw similar to Carr in that way, but he hasn't been out there a lot, so hopefully we'll confuse him. Make it tough for him."