What the 49ers and Cowboys are Saying Ahead of the Divisional Round Matchup

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on how the Cowboys have changed since last facing them in the 2021 Wild Card Game:

"They do a lot of similar things; the same things they did last year, so it is similar in that sense, but it's also different in that it's a new year, it's a new time, new team, new people. It is different with the preparations as opposed to how are we going to attack them? And we have to see how they're coming out versus us and their plan, so it's always different. Each opponent, no matter how many times you play them or when you play them, it's always a little different."

Ryans on the Cowboys offense:

"The first thing with Dallas is the run game. With their offensive line, they do a really good job of blocking up front and the run game is really where they start. I think (Cowboys running back Tony) Pollard is a very explosive, dynamic back who can finish; home run speed. (Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott) Zeke is still playing well, a physical runner, so we have to do a really good job of stopping the run. And Dak is playing at a high level. He did a really good job on Monday night of making plays, putting his team in position to win the game, keeping plays alive, so he's done a really good job there of leading that unit. And they're clicking right now. Their playmakers are making plays for them."

Ryans on improving each week in the postseason:

"We're always trying to get better and that's one thing that's really cool about our defense. Nobody's just resting on what they've done. Nobody's just satisfied with what we've done. I didn't like the way we came out last week, that wasn't representative of who we are, so we can come out better to start the game. We can set the tempo better. We can play with better pad leverage on defense. We can get off of blocks better, we can finish better, so there are always things that we're pushing our guys to be better at. We're not satisfied. How can we play our absolute best at the time we need it most and there's no better time right now. Playoffs, Cowboys, Niners, our defense has to play their absolute best if we want to move forward."

Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster on the Cowboys defensive line: