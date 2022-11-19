Ward Back at Practice; Ebukam Questionable in 49ers Week 11 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers closed out their third and final practice at the United States Air Force Academy on Saturday with a nearly complete roster out on the field. The team welcomed back cornerback Charvarius Ward, who missed back-to-back practices due to a personal matter, and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) participated in the team's workout in a limited capacity for a second-straight day. Wide receiver Danny Gray, who started the week out with an ankle injury was a full participant in practice on both Friday and Saturday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan listed Ebukam as questionable against the Arizona Cardinals in the team's final injury report of the week. The only player to be ruled out of Monday night's contest is defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who is working through separate foot and ankle injuries. He has not seen game action since Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

After spending four days in Colorado, the 49ers are primed for the roughly 7,300 feet of elevation they'll be playing in at Estadio Azteca.

"We had our biggest practice on Friday, I think that's when they really felt it (altitude)," Shanahan said. "Thursday wasn't quite as much, and today (Saturday) wasn't quite as much. Friday they really felt it, and they were like, 'This is pretty real.'"

"Yesterday, we felt it a lot because we were able to get a lot of practice," wide receiver Deebo Samuel said. "Today we felt it a little bit with one full speed period, but I feel like we'll be ready to go."