49ers Preparing for All Possibilities with Arizona QB Question Mark

The 49ers are heading into their "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City with the league's No. 1 overall defense; they're also first against the rush and fourth in total points allowed. And if that doesn't make them sound formidable enough, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' unit has also posted back-to-back second half shutouts. It's a good place to be as they prepare to face an opponent with a big question mark at quarterback in Week 11.

"The things we can't control, we don't get consumed with," Ryans said when asked how he's approaching game planning for Monday night's game. "We've played Kyler (Murray). We've played Colt (McCoy). We know what both guys bring; both guys are really good players in their own different styles."

On Friday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he expects his typical starter, Kyler Murray, to be a game-time decision for Monday night's contest. Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury in Week 10 and it's possible that injury could keep him out for a second-straight week. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy stepped in and helped lead Arizona to a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded 238 passing yards, a touchdown and a 96.5 passer rating.

If Murray is cleared to play, the 49ers have a skilled, mobile quarterback to contend with. Per NFL Media Research, Arizona's QB1 has averaged 280.8 offensive YPG in 2022 (9th in the NFL) and is one of three quarterbacks in the league with 2,000 passing yards and 300 rushing yards. He's also averaging 6.1 yards a carry in 2022.

"Kyler is very effective in making plays with his feet," Ryans said. "He's one of the fastest quarterbacks in the league. With ability to scramble and make plays, we have to be prepared for that. We're working on that, preparing for him to play."

"He's tough, definitely elusive and really fast," defensive lineman Nick Bosa said. "We have to be sound in our rush lanes and do our thing."

The 49ers have had success containing quarterbacks this season, limiting this position to 3.3 yards a carry per NFL Media Research. San Francisco has faced a number of mobile quarterbacks this season including Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. It's likely they'll have to wait until Monday to see if they'll face another in Week 11.