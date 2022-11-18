49ers Begin Mexico City Prep in Altitude, Cold Temps at Air Force Academy 

The San Francisco 49ers weren't just dealing with elevation in their first practice of Week 11 in Colorado Springs. Thursday, the team was met with cold temperatures and snow flurries as they began training for the 7,300 feet of elevation they'll face Monday night in Mexico City versus the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has his team practicing at the United States Air Force Academy which sits roughly 6,700 feet above sea level and is one of the few places domestically that will mimic the conditions, at least in terms of elevation, of Estadio Azteca.

"The cold is kind of a pain. I don't like being cold, but it hasn't changed anything with the practices," Shanahan said. "But it's all about the altitude, which they (player health and performance staff) say helps us, so hopefully that will. I do think it's supposed to snow tonight so that could change some stuff up tomorrow."

Per the head coach, the only thing that the inclement weather would affect would be practice location. Snow would move practice to an indoor facility.

"The main thing is just getting used to the altitude," Shanahan said. "I remember coming back from college and how hard it would be for me doing the workouts and stuff, and to be here and Monday going to a place that is 2,000 feet higher, glad we are here."

Several players echoed the sentiment given the fact that many of them do not have much experience with altitude like that of Mexico City.

"I've talked to guys that played in Mexico before that said it's way different than playing in Denver, so I know it's going to be something," tight end George Kittle said. "I'm glad that we are here getting adjusted to it."

"You feel it most when you start to string plays together in a series and you're sprinting back and forth and your heart rate doesn't come down as quickly" linebacker Fred Warner said. "It's good that we are out here doing it now so when we get to Monday, it's not just a complete shock to us."