What Lynch and Hufanga Had to Say Ahead of 'MNF' in Mexico City 

General manager John Lynch on the adjustment of altitude in Mexico City for the 49ers:

"The biggest challenge is that it's not something that's made up, when you're at higher altitude you have less oxygen available for you. So, you have to try to adapt to that. That was the whole thinking of us going to the Air Force Academy. We consulted with other NFL teams that have done it."

Lynch on how fan attendance Estadio Azteca is anticipated to be a majority of 49ers fans:

"Our fans, the Faithful as we call them, they continue to blow my mind in terms of their support everywhere we go. It's one thing to have that in LA, it's one thing to have that in Seattle, but when we go to Cincinnati, we feel that, when we go to Washington, we feel that, and it sounds like we're going to feel that in Mexico City and that's very exciting for us. We certainly feed off our crowd. We know they feed off us. We have great fans at home, we have great fans wherever we seem to go."

Lynch on the 49ers fanbase in Mexico: