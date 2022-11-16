La Casa de los 49ers: Calendar of Fan Events in Mexico City 

The time has come for the San Francisco 49ers to travel to Mexico City. Looking for a place to connect with the Faithful? La Casa de los 49ers is the place for fans to attend special events and interact with 49ers alumni, Sourdough Sam and the Gold Rush. There will also be many opportunities to win official 49ers merchandise. Below is what you can expect at La Casa de los 49ers the weekend leading up to the game:
Friday, November 18th
Time: 6-9 pm
Event will include live music, Sourdough Sam and Gold Rush performances, Q&A with alumni and raffles for 49ers memorabilia.
- 6:30 pm - Sourdough Sam Performance
- 7:00 pm - Gold Rush Performance
- 8:50 pm - Sourdough Sam and Gold Rush Joint Performance
Saturday, November 19th
Time: 3-10 pm
Fanatics and Levi's® will have pop-up stores for fans to shop and the youth section will be open and will include fun events and drills for the kids. There will also be trivia and Sourdough Sam and Gold Rush meet and greets. The night will finish with a mariachi band live performance as well as live music with covers of Mexican hit songs and a 49ers fan rally.
- 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm - Partner Pop-Ups
- 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm - Youth Section
- 3:30 pm - Sourdough Sam Meet and Greet
- 3:49 pm - 49ers Trivia
- 4:30 pm - Gold Rush Meet and Greet
- 4:49 pm - 49ers Trivia
- 5:30 pm - Sourdough Sam Meet and Greet
- 5:49 pm - 49ers Trivia
- 6:49 pm - 49ers Trivia
- 7:00 pm - Mariachi Band
- 7:35 pm - Cover Band
- 7:49 pm - 49ers Trivia
- 8:00 pm - 49ers Fan Rally
Sunday, November 20th
Time: 12-9 pm
Fanatics and Levi's® will have another pop-up store plus the youth section will be open. The day will also include fan trivia, Sourdough Sam meet and greets, Mariachi band performance, live music and a chance to win game tickets.
- 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm - Partner Pop-Ups
- 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm - Youth Section
- 1:30 pm - Sourdough Sam Meet and Greet
- 1:49 pm - 49ers Trivia
- 2:49 pm - 49ers Trivia
- 3:30 pm - Sourdough Sam Meet and Greet
- 5:00 pm - Mariachi Band
- 5:49 pm - 49ers Trivia
- 6:00 pm - 49ers Fan Rally
- 6:30 pm - DJ
- 7:35 pm - Cover Band
Monday, November 21st
Time: 7-11:30 pm
The official 49ers watch party will take place with live music, Fanatics and Levi's® pop-up stores, Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam meet and greets and raffles. Follow the 49ers vs. Cardinals along with other Faithful live.
- 7:00 pm - DJ
- 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm - Partner Pop-Ups
- 7:45 pm - 49ers Fan Rally
- 8:15 pm - Kickoff