Trent Williams, Nick Bosa Among Six 49ers Players to Earn AP All-Pro Honors

Jan 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers had four players earn Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors for the 2022 season, marking the second year in a row the team has had multiple first-team selections. Additionally, San Francisco had a pair of players land on the AP Second-Team All-Pro list.

Congratulations are in order for left tackle Trent Williams, defensive lineman Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga for their first-team All-Pro honors, as well as tight end George Kittle and safety George Odum for their second-team All-Pro selections as determined by a vote of 50 media members of the Associated Press.

Williams and Warner are repeat recipients of the first-team honors. The veteran left tackle has now made the coveted first-team All-Pro list twice in back-to-back years, and according to analytics site Pro Football Focus, also ended the season as the highest graded tackle for a second-straight year (93.0 overall grade in 2022). Prior to last year, Williams had just one other All-Pro selection, earning second-team honors in 2015 despite being the top ranked tackle in 2013, 2016 and 2020.

Warner came away with a first-team selection in 2020 and returns to the list this season. Per PFF, the linebacker is a top-five graded player at his position (83.7 overall grade in 2022) and earns first-team honors after closing out his fifth-straight season as San Francisco's leading tackler. He's amassed 130 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 2022.

Bosa and Hufanga are newcomers to the first-team selections club, but the honors should come as no surprise for the pair of defensive playmakers. The defensive lineman had a monster 2022 season, finishing as the NFL's sacks leader (18.5 sacks). PFF has Bosa in the top three among all edge defenders with a 90.9 overall grade for the season. His first-team selection comes on the heels of his third Pro Bowl selection.

As for the sophomore safety, the year of firsts continues. After being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career, Hufanga has also earned a spot on the first-team All-Pro list. He capped off the regular season with 97 total tackles, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Kittle earns All-Pro recognition for the first time since the conclusion of the 2019 season. The veteran tight end had a slow start to the year due to injury and ended it as San Francisco's touchdown leader (11 touchdowns). Per PFF, Kittle is the second-highest graded tight end (82.0 overall grade in 2022), second only to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (91.1 overall grade in 2022).

This is Odum's first time as a second-team All-Pro and first selection since earning first-team honors in 2020. This season, Odum played 344 of his 382 total snaps on special teams and has earned a 90.9 overall grade from PFF in this phase. He leads the league in special teams tackles with 15.

