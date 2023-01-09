Presented by

49ers Sweep the NFC West; Stats and Facts From Week 18 Win vs. Cardinals

Jan 09, 2023 at 03:45 PM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season 13-4, marking their best regular season record since 2019 (13-3) and the third time since 1998 that the team won 13-or-more games in a single season.
  • The 49ers improved to 34-29 overall against Arizona, including a 19-14 mark at home.

Offensive Highlights

  • Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 15-of-20 attempts for 178 yards, three touchdowns and a 141.2 passer rating.
  • With the win, Purdy became the first quarterback in franchise history to win his first five NFL starts and the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win at least his first five starts.
  • With two touchdown passes, Purdy became the only quarterback since 1950 to win his first five NFL starts and throw two-or-more touchdown passes in each game. The three touchdowns gave Purdy 13 touchdown passes this season, the most by a rookie quarterback in 49ers history.
  • Purdy has thrown two-or-more touchdown passes in six-consecutive games, becoming the first 49ers quarterback since Jeff Garcia (eight games) in 2001 to regis­ter two-or-more touchdowns in six-consecutive games or more.
  • Purdy became the third player in NFL history with at least two touchdown passes in each of his first five career starts (Dan Marino & Billy Volek).
  • Purdy became the second rookie in the Super Bowl era to register two-or-more touchdown passes in six-consecutive games and the first since Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020 (seven-consecutive games).
  • Tight end George Kittle registered fours receptions for 29 yards and two touchdowns on the day.
  • Kittle has registered one-or-more touchdown receptions in four-consecutive games, marking the first time in his career he accomplished the feat. Kittle is the first member of the 49ers to register one-or-more touchdown receptions in five-consecutive games since tight end Vernon Davis in 2013 (five games, Weeks 15-18).
  • With 29 receiving yards, Kittle (5,254) passed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (5,236) for the third-most receiving yards by a tight end through his first six seasons in NFL history.
  • With two touchdowns receptions, Kittle registered his fourth game in 2022 and the fifth game of his career with two-or-more touchdown receptions. He is also the first NFL tight end since 2013 to register four-or-more games with two-or-more touchdown receptions (Jimmy Graham – five games) and the first member of the 49ers to do so since wide receiver Terrell Owens in 2002 (five games). Kittle's four games with two-or-more touchdown receptions are the most by a 49ers tight end since at least 1970.
  • Kittle's 11 touchdown receptions in 2022 were the third-most in a single season by a tight end in franchise history (Vernon Davis – 13 in 2009 and 13 in 2013).
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 10 carries for 45 yards as well as three receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown through the air.
  • McCaffrey's touchdown reception marked his fifth of the season and the 22nd of his career. It marked the running back's sixth-consecutive game with a rushing or receiving touchdown, the second-longest streak of his career (seven games with one-or-more touchdown in 2019).
  • McCaffrey's 79 scrimmage yards versus Arizona bring him to 1,210 as a member of the 49ers and are the most by a midseason addition player in NFL history.
  • Running back Elijah Mitchell registered five carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns. The two touchdown rushes were his first two of the season, gave him seven in his career and marked the first game of his career with two-or-more touchdown rushes.
  • Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk registered four receptions for 59 yards.
  • With 59 receiving yards, Aiyuk reached 1,000-or-more receiving yards (1,015) in a single season for the first time in his career.

Defensive Highlights

  • Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. registered two tackles and two interceptions of Cardinals quarterback David Blough on the day. Gipson Sr. finished 2022 with a team-high five interceptions on the season. He now has 32 interceptions in his career.
  • With two interceptions on the day and one interception last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, it marked the fifth time in Gipson Sr.'s career he registered back-to-back games with one-or-more interceptions and the first time since 2019 as a member of the Houston Texans.
  • It marked his fourth career game with two-or-more interceptions and his first since 2017 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gipson Sr. is the first member of the 49ers to register two-or-more interceptions in a single game since defensive back Jimmie Ward.
  • His 141 interception yards in 2022 are the most by a member of the 49ers since 2003 (defensive back Tony Parrish – 202 interception yards).
  • Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered two tackles and 1.0 sack, making him the NFL sack leader with 18.5 sacks on the year. Bosa now has 43.0 career sacks.
  • His 18.5 sacks on the season are the second-most in a single season in franchise history and the second-most by a member of the 49ers in his first four seasons (linebacker Aldon Smith – 19.5 and 44.0).
  • Bosa became the fourth player since 1982 to record at least 1.0 sack in 13 games in a single season.
  • Defensive lineman Jordan Willis registered 1.0 sack and one forced fumble of Blough, marking his second sack of the season and giving him 10.5 in his career. The forced fumble was Willis' first since 1/2/22 vs. the Houston Texans and the third of his career.
  • Defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour registered one tackle and one fumble recovery, marking the first fumble recovery of his career.
  • Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam split a sack of Blough, giving him a career-high 5.0 in 2022 and 23.5 in his career.
  • Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu registered 0.5 sack of Blough, giving him a career-high 4.5 in 2022 and 11.5 in his career.

Special Teams Highlights

  • Kicker Robbie Gould connected on a 27-yard field goal and each of his five PATs. With eight points on the day, Gould finished the year with 131, tied for the sixth-most in a single season in franchise history.
  • Safety George Odum registered three special teams tackles, giving him an NFL-high 21 on the season. Odum's 21 special teams tackles are the most by a member of the 49ers since at least 2001. Odum is one of three members of the 49ers to register 20-or-more special teams tackles in a single season since 2001.
  • Odum also registered one interception of Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley, marking his first interception of the season, third of his career and first since 2021 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 18)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

