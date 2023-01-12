Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December/January, the NFL announced Thursday morning.

In the 49ers six games during the months of December and beginning of January, the running back saw success on the ground and through the air. Since Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, McCaffrey has rushed for 505 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt and recording four rushing touchdowns. The dual-threat back also notched 262 receiving yards on 35 targets, averaging 7.48 yards per catch and tallying three receiving touchdowns during that span.

McCaffrey and the 49ers offense have registered 30-or-more points in eight games this season, including five of the last six games. The team's eight games with 30-or-more points is tied for the fourth most in franchise history since at least 1970 and marks the first time since 2019 San Francisco's offense accomplished the feat.

In the running back's most recent outing against the Arizona Cardinals, McCaffrey registered 10 carries for 45 yards as well as three receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown through the air. His touchdown reception marked his fifth of the season and the 22nd of his career. It also marked his sixth-consecutive game with a rushing or receiving touchdown, the second-longest streak of his career (seven games with one-or-more touchdown in 2019).