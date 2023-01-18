Ways to Watch and Listen: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round

Jan 18, 2023 at 02:45 PM

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys for the Divisional Round of the playoffs at Levi's® Stadium. The Cowboys-49ers matchup is set to kick off at 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, January 22. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

FOX | 3:30 pm PT

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)

En Español: Puedes ver el partido por Fox Sports México.

NFL+: Watch live postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.

Game Pass International: Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 AM and 104.5 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst. In addition to full gameday coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full postgame coverage following each game broadcast, KNBR 680 AM and 104.5 FM will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

FOLLOW ALONG

San Francisco 49ers Live Blog

Fans can follow the game via the 49ers Live Blog for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Be part of the action by chatting on the live blog to share your live reactions, interact with fans across the world and get your questions about the game answered by 49ers digital media coordinator Briana McDonald.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Total Matchups: 38

Total Playoff Matchups: 8

49ers Postseason Record vs. Cowboys: Dallas is 5-3 vs. San Francisco in playoffs, all-time

ABOUT EACH TEAM

San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Captains: Trent Williams, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead

Dallas Cowboys

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy

Players to Watch: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons

FOLLOW US

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

