49ers Announce 2022 Team Captains

With San Francisco's regular season kickoff versus the Chicago Bears just days away, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers season-long captains. All six of the 49ers named are impact players both on and off the field and have displayed veteran leadership abilities during their time with San Francisco.

Offensive lineman Trent Williams and tight end George Kittle will each be wearing a gold "C" to recognize five or more years served as a team captain. Here's a look at the full list of players that will be wearing the captain's "C" on their uniform during the 2022 season.

LB Fred Warner – 3rd season as captain

LT Trent Williams – 3rd season as captain in SF, previously a captain for Washington (2011-2017)

TE George Kittle – 5th season as captain

S Jimmie Ward – 2nd season as captain

DL Arik Armstead – 3rd season as captain