Christian McCaffrey Says There's 'Zero' Chance He Sits Out vs. Eagles 

Jan 27, 2023 at 05:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

We heard it from linebacker Fred Warner on Wednesday, and we heard it again from George Kittle, Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw and Christian McCaffrey on Thursday - this team has a hunger to win as they close in on the ultimate goal of the 2022 season. With a trip to the final dance on the line, the 49ers are ready to give the Philadelphia Eagles their best shot, and McCaffrey has no doubts he'll be contributing to the on-field production this weekend despite battling a calf injury. So far, his calf issue has cost him the first two practices of the week.

"Zero," McCaffrey responded when asked about his chances of missing the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers do-it-all back is very much involved in the game preparation for the Eagles with some modifications that will allow him to heal up ahead of the travel and game this weekend.

"It's the same process for me, just lowering a little bit of the physical load," McCaffrey said.

Up to this point in the practice schedule, the running back has been participating in the team's walkthroughs and going through plays with running back coach Anthony Lynn and senior offensive assistant coach Bobby Turner.

Running back Elijah Mitchell also missed a second-straight workout due to a groin injury he sustained against the Dallas Cowboys in last weekend's Divisional Round Game.

Lessons From the Past

Veteran tight end George Kittle has been front and center for all three of San Francisco's postseason runs over the last four years. Those seasons didn't end favorably for the 49ers who made a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season and ended just shy of the finish line in last year's NFC Championship Game.

Kittle has looked back at each of those final games of the season and hopes to do at least one thing differently this time around.

"Win the game earlier," the tight end shared. "That's part of it. You go back whether it was the NFC Championship Game last year or the Super Bowl, I'm pretty sure our first drive on both of those games we didn't do anything on it. On the second drive, I don't know how effective we were. Let's maybe get off to a hot start, get some points on the board, so we're not playing from behind or having to make miracle plays at the end of the game... If you make plays early enough, first, second quarter then you might not put yourself in those situations."

Against Dallas, San Francisco scored the first points of the game but didn't do so until late in the first quarter during the team's third offensive series. That hot start, according to Kittle, is huge against a team with a pass rush that boasts 70 sacks on the year.

"If you give up a lead to these guys and they can sit back, that's why they have all those interceptions. They lead the league in sacks by like 10 plus," Kittle said. "They're really good at that. Their offense has played at a really high level, and their defense has been able to pin their ears back and attack people."

Related Content

news

DeMeco Ryans Named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for being named the Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year.

news

49ers Open Up Practice Week Without Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell

San Francisco's top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, were sidelined from Wednesday's practice.

news

Nick Bosa Named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa for being named the Pro Football Writers of America Defensive Player of the Year.

news

George Kittle Named NFL Salute to Service Award Finalist

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been named a finalist for the NFL's 12th annual Salute to Service Award.

news

Spencer Burford, Jimmie Ward and Fred Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #DALvsSF

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game with their 19-12 win over the Cowboys, earning several players top PFF scores for the Divisional Round.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Charles Omenihu

Head coach Kyle Shanahan provided injury details on McCaffrey, Mitchell and Omenihu heading into the NFC Championship Game.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas Ruled Out for NFC Divisional Round vs. Cowboys

Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo and Ambry Thomas from Sunday's upcoming matchup and shared details surrounding the quarterback's injury progress.

news

Brock Purdy is 'Not a Rookie Anymore' as 49ers Gear Up for the Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy broke down his playoff mentality and shared how he's found success in his seven appearances.

news

Jauan Jennings, Samson Ebukam Limited as 49ers Prep for the Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers opened up Cowboys week on Wednesday with Jauan Jennings, Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw all limited in practice.

news

Kyle Shanahan and 49ers Begin Game Prep, Await NFC Divisional Round Opponent

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the team's approach to gameplanning as they await their opponent in the NFC Divisional Round.

news

Deebo Samuel, Charles Omenihu Top 49ers PFF Performers in Wild Card Game

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Divisional Round with their 41-23 win over the Seahawks, earning several players top PFF scores for the Wild Card Round.

Advertising