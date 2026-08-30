Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers 2026 Initial Roster

Quarterbacks (3)

San Francisco enters the year with two quarterbacks on the active roster. Purdy, a seventh-round pick in 2022, signed a five-year extension ahead of the 2025 season solidifying his place as the franchise quarterback. Behind him, the 49ers signed Jones to a two-year deal this last offseason, a former first-round pick who has 57 career starts and a Pro Bowl selection on his resume. Rourke rounds out the QB group, entering his second year with the squad.

Running Backs/Fullback (4)

McCaffrey enters 2026 as the reigning AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and is ranked as the league's sixth-best overall player. Second-year back James adds depth after flashing his strengths as a rookie, while third-round pick Black makes the roster as a reigning College Football Playoff National Champion. Veteran fullback Juszczyk, re-signed last offseason to a two-year extension, remains a cornerstone of the ground game after earning his 10th-straight Pro Bowl and another AP First Team All-Pro nod in 2025.

Wide Receivers (6)

New additions to the 49ers receiving corps include Evans, who joined the team in March after signing a three-year deal and brings a resume as one of the NFL's most accomplished wide receivers to San Francisco's offense. The team selected Stribling with its first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, taking the wide receiver in the second round. Samuel Sr. is rejoining the squad after spending the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders and enters his seventh season with San Francisco. Robinson, Watkins, and Cowing return to the 49ers and provide additional depth to the WR room.

Tight Ends (4)

Kittle remains the cornerstone of San Francisco's tight end room, coming off his seventh Pro Bowl season. The veteran is joined by Farrell, who enters his second season with the 49ers, Tonges, who joined the 49ers practice squad in 2023 and started in two games last season, and Willis, who enters his fourth season with the team.

Offensive Line (8)

The 49ers offensive line is anchored by 12-time Pro Bowl left tackle Williams. Brendel, who is entering his ninth NFL season and sixth with San Francisco, returns at center, while Puni enters his third season at right guard. McKivitz, a seven-year veteran with the 49ers, returns at right tackle and provides leadership to the group. Rookie fourth-round pick Willis is expected to compete at left guard. Lowe, a free-agent addition this offseason, adds experience at tackle. Colby enters his second season with the 49ers and provides another option at guard, while fifth-round pick Cruz Jr. adds a young presence at tackle.

Defensive Line (9)

The defensive line is led by All-Pro edge rusher, Bosa, who is entering his eighth season with the 49ers and working his way back from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered early last season. Odighizuwa, a defensive tackle with five seasons of NFL experience with the Dallas Cowboys, joined the 49ers this offseason in a trade that sent San Francisco's 2026 third-round pick to Dallas. Collins returns for his second season with the 49ers at defensive tackle, while White enters his second season in San Francisco after being acquired from the New England Patriots midway through the 2025 season. Okuayinonu is entering his third season with the 49ers after the team tendered him a one-year contract as a restricted free agent in March. Rookie edge rusher Height was selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft after playing at Texas Tech. West returns for his second season at defensive tackle, while fourth-round pick Halton and undrafted rookie Thompson Jr. add depth at the position after playing defensive tackle at Oklahoma and Illinois, respectively.

Linebackers (7)

A familiar face returns to the middle of the 49ers defense as Greenlaw rejoins San Francisco after spending the 2025 season with the Denver Broncos. Greenlaw reunites with Warner, the team's defensive captain and a four-time Pro Bowler who enters his ninth season with the team, bringing back an elite linebacker duo. Dugger was selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, while Bethune enters his third season with San Francisco. Gifford, a 2025 special teams Pro Bowl selection, returns for his second season with the 49ers and eighth NFL season. Martin enters his second season with the team, while Wallow enters his fifth NFL season after joining the 49ers midway through the 2025 campaign.

Cornerbacks/Defensive Back (7)

Lenoir enters his sixth season with the 49ers and returns as a leader in the defensive backfield. Neal, a nine-year NFL veteran, enters his second season with San Francisco, while Green and Stout return for their third and second seasons, respectively. The 49ers added veteran cornerbacks Jones in April, and Hobbs in March. Jones brings four seasons of NFL experience after spending time with the Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins. Hobbs brings five seasons of NFL experience with the Raiders and Green Bay Packers. Prysock, who was selected by San Francisco in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, rounds out the group.

Safeties (3)

The 49ers return all three safeties from last season, with Brown entering his fourth season in San Francisco and Mustapha entering his third. Sigle, meanwhile, is set to begin his second season with the team.

Specialists (1)

K Eddy Piñeiro