Trent Williams Ranked No. 40 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

The San Francisco 49ers continue to be well represented on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players", with tackle Trent Williams earning the No. 40 spot on the 2026 list.
Williams remains the cornerstone of the 49ers offensive line as he enters his 16th NFL season. The veteran has built a body of work that includes 12 Pro Bowl selections and three first team AP All-Pro honors while continuing to set the standard at his position.
This marks Williams' 13th appearance on the NFL Top 100, with his first selection dating back to 2013.
The "Top 100 Players of 2026" is a video series produced by NFL Films, highlighting the league's elite talents and is now being revealed on X and streaming on NFL+. Two players will be revealed at 7 a.m. PT and 8 a.m. PT daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 7 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.
The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers based on their body of work from the previous year.