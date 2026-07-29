George Kittle Ranked No. 46 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle earned the No. 46 spot on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" list.
Kittle's energy and physicality on San Francisco's offense continues to make him one of the NFL's most productive tight ends. Entering his 10th NFL season, Kittle is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he appeared in 11 games and recorded 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the course of his nine-year career, Kittle has earned seven Pro Bowl selections and five Associated Press All-Pro honors, including two First-Team selections, while totaling 595 receptions for 8,008 yards and 52 touchdowns.
The "Top 100 Players of 2026" is a video series produced by NFL Films, highlighting the league's elite talents and is now being revealed on X and streaming on NFL+. Two players will be revealed at 7 a.m. PT and 8 a.m. PT daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 7 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.
The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers based on their body of work from the previous year.