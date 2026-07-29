George Kittle Ranked No. 46 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

Kittle's energy and physicality on San Francisco's offense continues to make him one of the NFL's most productive tight ends. Entering his 10th NFL season, Kittle is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he appeared in 11 games and recorded 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the course of his nine-year career, Kittle has earned seven Pro Bowl selections and five Associated Press All-Pro honors, including two First-Team selections, while totaling 595 receptions for 8,008 yards and 52 touchdowns.