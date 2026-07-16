Fred Warner Claims No. 1 Spot in ESPN's 2026 Linebacker Rankings

Fred Warner continues to set the standard at his position.

In ESPN's annual survey of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker was voted the No. 1 off-ball linebacker in the league heading into the 2026 season. The rankings are based on over 70 league voters to highlight the best players at each position right now.

Warner, who also earned the No. 1 spot in last year's rankings, received almost 70 percent of the first-place votes. Despite appearing in just six games last season due to an ankle injury, Warner made an immediate impact whenever he was on the field. He finished the year with 51 tackles (two for loss), three passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

An NFL coordinator praised what separates Warner from the rest of the league.

"He diagnoses faster than anyone," the coordinator told ESPN. "That's really his secret sauce. Processes the game at an incredibly fast level."

Over the course of his eight-year career, Warner has received four Pro Bowl and four AP All-Pro selections, recording 948 tackles, 38 tackles-for-loss, 30 QB hits, 10.0 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 10 interceptions for 205 yards and two defensive touchdowns.