NFL Announces 49ers 2026 Training Camp Dates, Joint Practices

The countdown to football is officially on.
With the 2026 NFL season fast approaching, the league released official training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams on Monday.
For the San Francisco 49ers, training camp will once again be held at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, California.
- Rookies report: July 18
- Veterans report: July 25
- Joint practice vs. Tennessee Titans: August 11 (Santa Clara, CA)
- Joint practice vs. Los Angeles Chargers: August 18 (El Segundo, CA)
Training camp marks the first time the full roster will be back together since OTAs wrapped earlier this offseason. The team has yet to announce which practice dates will be open to fans and when tickets will be available, stay tuned for more updates as training camp approaches.