Day 3 of 49ers Camp 2026: Key Takeaways from Wednesday's Practice

Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said the change was made after studying how other teams structure camp and allows the team manage player workloads without having veterans sit out every third practice.

"When we were doing our traditional three-day block, a lot of vets would miss that third day just to take the workload off of them," Klay said before practice. "We thought it was a smart adjustment for us to not be going three days in a row… Everybody gets to practice every day and we don't have to compensate for the lower number of practices."