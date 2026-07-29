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Day 3 of 49ers Camp 2026: Key Takeaways from Wednesday's Practice

Jul 29, 2026 at 02:41 PM
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by Brooke Evans & Aubrie Tolliver

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the practice field on Wednesday following Tuesday's lighter jog-through session, an adjustment to this year's Training Camp schedule.

Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said the change was made after studying how other teams structure camp and allows the team manage player workloads without having veterans sit out every third practice.

"When we were doing our traditional three-day block, a lot of vets would miss that third day just to take the workload off of them," Klay said before practice. "We thought it was a smart adjustment for us to not be going three days in a row… Everybody gets to practice every day and we don't have to compensate for the lower number of practices."

Roster Moves

The 49ers signed defensive linemen Quinton Bell and K.J. Henry to one-year deals just before practice Wednesday morning.

To make room on the roster, the team waived/injured defensive linemen William Bradley-King and Andrew Farmer II.

Injury Updates

Practice Notes

OFFENSE

  1. Quarterbacks:
  2. Running backs:
    • The run game remained a major point of emphasis throughout Wednesday's practice.
    • McCaffrey, Black, McCormick, and Taylor Jr.  all got consistent work during team periods as the offense mixed designed runs with short passing plays.
    • Black continued to flash his speed and decisiveness as a runner.
    • Veteran offensive lineman Colton McKivitz praised the young running backs after practice.
      • "Fast and running hard, which is nice to see," McKivitz said. "When you get young guys that come in and can just hit the hole and hit it fast, and there's no question... It makes our job a lot easier."
  3. Wide receivers:
    • The wide receiver competition continued to stand out on Day 3.
    • Robinson turned in another productive practice, hauling in multiple receptions from both Purdy and Jones.
    • Stribling continued his strong start to camp with several catches.
    • Watkins remained involved throughout team drills, adding multiple receptions from Jones, Rourke, and Purdy.

DEFENSE

  1. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris continued mixing in his new defensive looks during Wednesday's practice, including several snaps featuring a five-man front. The additions of Bell and Henry will help bolster depth to those impacted positions.
  2. Linebackers:
    • The 49ers are currently carrying eight linebackers in one of the more veteran-heavy position groups.
    • LB Garret Wallow had an impressive pass breakup. Wallow is in his first Training Camp with the 49ers after the team claimed him off waivers in December 2025. He appeared in seven games for the Denver Broncos before joining San Francisco. San Francisco re-signed Wallow to a one-year deal in March, reuniting him with LB Dre Greenlaw after the two shared a training camp roster in Denver last season.
    • On the opening play of the 11-on-11 period, Greenlaw recovered a fumble before later adding a tackle for loss.
  3. Cornerbacks:
    • A play that drew the most reaction from the onlooking crowd was on a deep ball intended for Evans. CB Renardo Green stayed in stride with Evans before reaching up high to break up the pass. In a press conference after practice, Green praised Evans, claiming the matchup is going to make him better.
    • "Just seeing the moves that he's able to do at his size that a lot of guys can't, and seeing just how he tracks the ball," said Green. "I also like going against Mike and competing with Mike because we're two competitors and two dogs... and two dogs are going to sharpen each other's swords."
    • CB Upton Stout nearly had an interception on a crossing route, but settled for a pass break up.

Coming Up

  • Thursday is a scheduled player off day.
  • The 49ers return to the practice field on Friday.
  • Friday will also mark the first padded practice of Training Camp.

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