49ers Sign DL Quinton Bell, DL K.J. Henry to One-Year Deals; More Moves

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Quinton Bell and DL K.J. Henry to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured DL William Bradley-King and DL Andrew Farmer II.

Bell (6-4, 258) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the seventh round (230th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Raiders (2019), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-21), Atlanta Falcons (2021-23), Philadelphia Eagles (2023) and Miami Dolphins (2023-25), he has appeared in 34 games (three starts) and totaled 32 tackles, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. In 2025, Bell appeared in seven games and totaled six tackles and one fumble recovery with Miami.

A 30-year-old native of Long Beach, CA, Bell attended Prairie View A&M University where he appeared in 35 games (13 starts) and registered 46 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Henry (6-4, 255) was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Commanders (2023-24), Cincinnati Bengals (2024), Dallas Cowboys (2024), Philadelphia Eagles (2025), Cleveland Browns (2025) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2025), he has appeared in 15 games (three starts) and registered 22 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two passes defensed. In 2025, Henry appeared in one game with the Browns.

A 27-year-old native of Winston-Salem, NC, Henry attended Clemson University where he appeared in 58 games (24 starts) and registered 122 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors in 2022.

Bradley-King (6-4, 265) signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on January 20, 2026.