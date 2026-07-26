49ers Announce 2026 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan today announced the team's 2026 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows – Matt Bechtel, Kyan Brumfield, Malik McMorris, Joseph Stone III and Teivis Tuioti.

Matt Bechtel: OL

Kyan Brumfield: WR

Malik McMorris: LB

Joseph Stone III: S&C

Teivis Tuioti: DL

Bechtel, who will work with the 49ers offensive line, serves as an offensive consultant at San Marcos (CA) High School. Bechtel has nearly 30 years of coaching experience at the high school and junior college levels. Prior to his time at San Marcos, Bechtel served as head coach and offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Damien (CA) High School (2019-24). Before his time at Damien, Bechtel was head coach at South Hills (CA) High School (2015-19), where he led the Huskies to a CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship and a perfect 10-0 regular season in 2018. Previously, Bechtel served as head coach and offensive coordinator at Chino Hills (CA) High School (2012-15), head coach at Colony (CA) High School (2010-12) and offensive coordinator at Los Osos (CA) High School (2003-10). As a player, Bechtel was a quarterback at the University of San Diego (1992-96), where he received his bachelor of arts before obtaining his master's in education from Chapman University (1997-99).

Brumfield will work with the 49ers wide receivers. He is currently in his second season as special teams coordinator at Utah Tech University. Prior to his experience at Utah Tech, Brumfield served as a running backs quality control coach at Georgia Tech (2024) and a defensive graduate assistant at Brigham Young University (2023). He played defensive back at Florida International (2022), Nebraska (2021), Texas Tech (2020) and Colgate (2017-19). Brumfield earned his bachelor's degree in educational studies from Colgate in 2020 and his master's in applied science from Nebraska in 2021. His father, Ricky Brumfield, currently serves as the special teams coordinator/cornerbacks coach at Oregon State University and has more than two decades of coaching experience at the collegiate and NFL levels.

McMorris, who will work with the 49ers linebackers, serves as special teams coordinator/tight ends coach at Diablo Valley College and co-head coach of the Diablo Valley College women's flag football team. Before his time at Diablo Valley, McMorris was a quality control graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of California, Berkeley (2023-25), where he earned his master's degree in education. Previously, McMorris served as a defensive administrative assistant for the University of Utah football team (2021-23). McMorris was a member of both the football and track & field teams at Berkeley (2015-19), where he received his bachelor's degree in American studies. He was a fullback on the Golden Bears football team and competed in the shot put and the discus throw in track & field.

Stone III will work with the 49ers strength and conditioning staff. He is currently an assistant strength & conditioning coach at the University of Houston, where he works with the Cougar football team. Stone previously served as the director of Olympic strength & conditioning and the director of football speed development at Abilene Christian University (2023-25). Prior to his time at Abilene Christian, Stone was an assistant strength & conditioning coach at Jackson State University (2022-23) and Millsaps College (2022), and a strength & conditioning intern at the University of Memphis (2022). Stone played defensive back at Delta State University (2017-21), where he earned his bachelor of science in exercise science and his master's in human performance.