49ers Sign Six Draft Picks, Seven Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed six of the team's eight 2026 draft picks to four-year deals, along with seven undrafted rookie free agents.

DRAFT PICK SIGNINGS

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

RB Kaelon Black

OL Carver Willis

CB Ephesians Prysock

LB Jaden Dugger

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

TE Khalil Dinkins

DL Bryson Eason

WR Wesley Grimes

DL Mikail Kamara

WR Will Pauling

S Jalen Stroman

DL James Thompson Jr.

Draft Pick Player Bios

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

6-2, 207

Mississippi

Was selected in the second-round (33rd overall) by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Mississippi. Appeared in 56 games (55 starts) over 5 seasons at Mississippi (2025), Oklahoma State (2023-24) and Washington State (2021-22) and finished with 216 recepts. for 2,964 yds. (13.7 avg.) and 23 TDs. In 2025 at Mississippi, started all 15 games he appeared in and recorded 55 recepts. for 811 yds. (14.8 avg.) and 6 TDs. In 2024 at Oklahoma State, appeared in 12 games (11 starts) and tallied 52 recepts. for 882 yds. (17.0 avg.) and 6 TDs. In 2023, appeared in 4 games (all starts) and recorded 14 recepts. for 198 yds. (14.1 avg.) and 1 TD before redshirting. In 2022 at Washington State, started all 12 games he appeared in and tallied 51 recepts. for 602 yds. (11.8 avg.) and 5 TDs. In 2021, started all 13 games he appeared in and recorded 44 recepts. for 471 yds. (10.7 avg.) and 5 TDs, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors. Born 12/18/02 in Kapolei, HI.

RB Kaelon Black

5-10, 208

Indiana

Was the second of two third-round draft picks (90th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Indiana. Appeared in 56 games (16 starts) over 6 seasons at Indiana (2024-25) and James Madison (2020-23) and registered 496 carries for 2,595 yds. and 17 TDs on the ground to go along with 55 recepts. for 528 yds. and 6 TDs through the air. In 2025 at Indiana, appeared in all 16 games and tallied 187 carries for 1,039 yds. and 10 TDs while adding 4 recepts. for 36 yds. through the air. In 2024, appeared in all 13 games and recorded 46 carries for 251 yds. and 2 TDs on the ground to go along with 4 recepts. for 6 yds. through the air. In 2023 at James Madison, appeared in 13 games (12 starts) and tallied 142 carries for 637 yds. and 1 TD with 27 recepts. for 254 yds. and 4 TDs through the air. In 2022, appeared in 9 games (1 start) and recorded 69 carries for 333 yds. and 3 TDs on the ground to go along with 17 recepts. for 177 yds. and 2 TDs through the air. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, appeared in 3 games (2 starts) and tallied 27 carries for 165 yds. on the ground and added 3 recepts. for 55 yds. Redshirted in 2020 after appearing in 2 games and registering 25 carries for 170 yds. and 1 TD. Born 10/17/01 in Virginia Beach, VA.

OL Carver Willis

6-5, 303

Washington

Was the second of three fourth-round draft picks (127th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Washington. Appeared in 45 games (28 starts) over 6 seasons at Washington (2025) and Kansas State (2020-24). In 2025 at Washington, started all 10 games he appeared in, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors. In 2024 at Kansas State, started all 11 games he appeared in. In 2023, appeared in 13 games (7 starts), earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors. In 2022, appeared in 7 games. Missed the 2021 season following a redshirt year in 2020 after appearing in 4 games. Born 4/20/02 in Llano, TX.

CB Ephesians Prysock

6-3, 196

Washington

Was the third of three fourth-round draft picks (139th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Washington. Appeared in 49 games (42 starts) over 4 seasons at Washington (2024-25) and Arizona (2022-23) and finished with 170 tackles, 21 PDs, 2 INTs and 1 FF. In 2025 at Washington, started all 13 games he appeared in and tallied 48 tackles, 8 PDs and 1 INT. In 2024, appeared in 13 games (all starts) and recorded 45 tackles, 6 PDs and 1 FF. In 2023 at Arizona, started all 13 games he appeared in and tallied 61 tackles, 7 PDs and 1 INT, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors. As a true freshman in 2022, appeared in 10 games (3 starts) and recorded 16 tackles. Born 2/28/03 in Canyon County, CA.

LB Jaden Dugger

6-5, 242

Louisiana

Was the first of two fifth-round draft picks (154th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Louisiana. Appeared in 48 games (31 starts) over 4 seasons at Louisiana (2024-25) and Georgetown (2022-23) and finished with 225 tackles, 21.0 TFLs, 16 PDs, 8.0 sacks, 3 FFs and 2 INTs. In 2025 at Louisiana, started all 13 games he appeared in and tallied 125 tackles, 13.0 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, 4 PDs, 1 INT and 1 FF, earning First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. In 2024, appeared in 14 games (3 starts) and recorded 37 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 2 PDs, 1.0 sack and 1 FF. In 2023 at Georgetown, started all 11 games he appeared in and tallied 41 tackles, 7 PDs, 4.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 1 INT and 1 FF, earning Second-Team All-Patriot League honors. As a true freshman in 2022, appeared in 10 games (4 starts) and recorded 22 tackles and 3 PDs. Born 2/26/04 in Penn Hills Township, PA.

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

6-5, 313

Kansas

Was the second of two fifth-round draft picks (179th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Kansas. Appeared in 36 games (30 starts) over 5 seasons at Kansas (2025) and Syracuse (2021-24). In 2025 at Kansas, started all 12 games he appeared in, earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors. In 2024 at Syracuse, appeared in 3 games. In 2023, started all 13 games he appeared in. In 2022, appeared in 8 games (5 starts). Redshirted in 2021. Born 8/4/03 in Villa Park, IL.

Undrafted Player Bios

TE Khalil Dinkins

6-4, 251

Penn State

Appeared in 49 games (22 starts) during 5 years at Penn State (2021-25) and registered 37 recepts. for 399 yds. and 7 TDs. In 2025, appeared in 12 games (7 starts) and tallied 14 recepts. for 167 yds. and 2 TDs, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors. In 2024, appeared in 15 games (6 starts) and finished with 14 recepts. for 122 yds. and 2 TDs. In 2023, appeared in 12 games and registered 5 recepts. for 57 yds. and 2 TDs. In 2022, appeared in 10 games and recorded 4 recepts. for 53 yds. and 1 TD. Redshirted in 2021. Born 5/29/02 in Wexford, PA.

DL Bryson Eason

6-2, 323

Tennessee

Appeared in 61 games (34 starts) over 6 seasons at Tennessee (2020-25) and finished with 105 tackles, 22.0 TFLs, 5 PDs, 4.5 sacks and 1 FF. In 2025, started in all 13 games he appeared in and tallied 31 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and 3 PDs. In 2024, appeared in 13 games (all starts) and recorded 24 tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and 1 PD. In 2023, appeared in 13 games (7 starts) and tallied 27 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD and 1 FF. In 2022, appeared in 13 games (1 start) and recorded 18 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks. In 2021, appeared in 3 games before redshirting and tallied 3 tackles and 2.0 TFLs. In 2020, appeared in 6 games. Born 1/21/02 in Memphis, TN.

WR Wesley Grimes

6-2, 194

North Carolina State

Appeared in 43 games (11 starts) over 4 seasons at North Carolina State (2024-25) and Wake Forest (2022-23) and registered 77 recepts. for 1,121 yds. and 9 TDs. In 2025 at North Carolina State, appeared in 12 games (9 starts) and tallied 29 recepts. for 430 yds. and 3 TDs. In 2024, appeared in 13 games (2 starts) and registered 14 recepts. for 319 yds. and 1 TD. In 2023 at Wake Forest, appeared in 12 games (3 starts) and registered 20 recepts. for 339 yds. and 4 TDs. In 2022, appeared in 6 games and tallied 4 recepts. for 33 yds. and 1 TD. Born 3/9/04 in Raleigh, NC.

DL Mikail Kamara

6-0, 260

Indiana

Appeared in 52 games (51 starts) over 6 seasons at Indiana (2024-25) and James Madison (2020-23) and registered 163 tackles, 47.5 TFLs, 19.5 sacks, 6 PDs, 3 FFs and 1 INT. In 2025 at Indiana, started all 16 games he appeared in and tallied 34 tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and 1 PD, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors. In 2024, started all 13 games he appeared in and recorded 47 tackles, 15.0 TFLs, 10.0 sacks, 2 FFs and 1 PD, earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors. In 2023 at James Madison, appeared in 12 games (all starts) and tallied 52 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 3 FFs and 2 PDs, earning Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. In 2022, appeared in 5 games (4 starts) and registered 14 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and 4.0 sacks. Redshirted in 2021 after starting all 6 games during the spring season of 2020 and tallied 16 tackles, 4.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks. Born 10/10/01 in Ashburn, VA.

WR Will Pauling

5-9, 183

Notre Dame

Appeared in 48 games (31 starts) over 5 seasons at Notre Dame (2025), Wisconsin (2023-24) and Cincinnati (2021-22) and registered 155 recepts. for 1,753 yds. and 15 TDs. In 2025 at Notre Dame, appeared in 12 games (6 starts) and registered 26 recepts. for 381 yds. and 6 TDs. In 2024 at Wisconsin, started all 10 games he appeared in and tallied 42 recepts. for 407 yds. and 3 TDs. In 2023, started all 13 games he appeared in and led the team with 74 recepts. for 837 yds. and 6 TDs. In 2022 at Cincinnati, appeared in 9 games and registered 12 recepts. for 122 yds. In 2021, appeared in 4 games and tallied 1 recept. for 6 yds. before redshirting. Born 3/4/03 in Chicago, IL.

S Jalen Stroman

6-0, 203

Notre Dame

Appeared in 48 games (13 starts) over 5 seasons at Notre Dame (2025) and Virginia Tech (2021-24) and registered 148 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 5 PDs, 2 FFs and 1 INT. In 2025 at Notre Dame, appeared in 12 games (5 starts) and tallied 37 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 3 PDs and 1 INT (returned for a TD). In 2024 at Virginia Tech, appeared in 1 game after appearing in 11 games (7 starts) and recording 55 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and 2 PDs in 2023. In 2022, appeared in 11 games and tallied 43 tackles, 2 PDs and 2 FFs. In 2021, appeared in all 13 games and registered 8 special teams tackles. Born 5/22/03 in Bristow, VA.

DL James Thompson Jr.

6-6, 308

Illinois