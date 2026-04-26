 Skip to main content
Advertising

49ers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

Apr 26, 2026 at 02:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have agreed to terms with eight undrafted rookie free agents.

Undrafted Free Agents

  • Jack Boumeester - P, 6-2, 205 lbs., Texas
  • Khalil Dinkins - TE, 6-4, 251 lbs., Penn State
  • Bryson Eason - DL, 6-2, 323 lbs., Tennessee
  • Wesley Grimes - WR, 6-2, 194 lbs., North Carolina State
  • Mikail Kamara - DL, 6-0, 260 lbs., Indiana
  • Will Pauling - WR, 5-9, 183 lbs., Notre Dame
  • Jalen Stroman - S, 6-0, 203 lbs., Notre Dame
  • James Thompson - DL, 6-6, 308 lbs., Illinois

Related Content

news

49ers Sign CB Jack Jones & DL Cameron Sample to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed CB Jack Jones and DL Cameron Sample to one-year deals.

news

49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hires/title changes.

news

49ers Sign OL Robert Jones to a One-Year Deal; Re-Sign RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed OL Robert Jones to a one-year deal and re-signed RB Patrick Taylor Jr. to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign Linebacker Garret Wallow to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have re-signed LB Garret Wallow to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign WR Christian Kirk, P Corliss Waitman to One-Year Deals; Re-Sign DL Sam Okuayinonu

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR Christian Kirk and P Corliss Waitman to one-year deals and re-signed DL Sam Okuayinonu to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign Cornerback Nate Hobbs to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed CB Nate Hobbs to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign Linebacker Luke Gifford to a Two-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have re-signed LB Luke Gifford to a two-year deal.

news

49ers Sign Linebacker Dre Greenlaw to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed LB Dre Greenlaw to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Announce Trade for DL Osa Odighizuwa

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have acquired DL Osa Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for the team's 2026 third-round pick.

news

49ers Announce Signing of OL Lowe, OL Toth; Re-Sign TE Tonges

The 49ers have signed OL Vederian Lowe to a two-year deal, OL Brett Toth to a one-year deal, and re-signed TE Jake Tonges to a two-year deal.

news

49ers Sign Six-Time Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans to Three-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR Mike Evans to a three-year deal.

Advertising