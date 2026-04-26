49ers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have agreed to terms with eight undrafted rookie free agents.
Undrafted Free Agents
- Jack Boumeester - P, 6-2, 205 lbs., Texas
- Khalil Dinkins - TE, 6-4, 251 lbs., Penn State
- Bryson Eason - DL, 6-2, 323 lbs., Tennessee
- Wesley Grimes - WR, 6-2, 194 lbs., North Carolina State
- Mikail Kamara - DL, 6-0, 260 lbs., Indiana
- Will Pauling - WR, 5-9, 183 lbs., Notre Dame
- Jalen Stroman - S, 6-0, 203 lbs., Notre Dame
- James Thompson - DL, 6-6, 308 lbs., Illinois