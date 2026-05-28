49ers Sign RBs Jefferson, Mims to One-Year Deals; Place a Safety on IR, Waive RB McCormick

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed RB Jermar Jefferson and RB Jordan Mims to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed S Darrick Forrest on the Injured Reserve list and waived RB Sincere McCormick.

Jefferson (5-10, 215) was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round (257th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Lions (2021-25), Tennessee Titans (2025) and Arizona Cardinals (2025-26) he has appeared in 11 games and totaled 21 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns and added five receptions for 33 yards. In 2025, Jefferson appeared in two games with the Cardinals.

A 26-year-old native of Harbor City, CA, Jefferson attended Oregon State University for three seasons (2018-20) where he appeared in 27 games (21 starts) and registered 514 carries for 2,923 yards (7.0 average) and 27 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 43 receptions for 299 yards (7.0 average) and two touchdowns through the air. He earned Co-Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior in 2020 and Freshman All-American Honors in 2018.

Mims (6-0, 205) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Bills (2023), New Orleans Saints (2023-2025) and Tennessee Titans (2025) he has appeared in 14 games and registered 20 carries for 70 yards and added 12 receptions for 71 yards. In 2025, Jefferson appeared in one game with the Titans.

A 26-year-old native of Atherton, CA, Mims attended Fresno State University for six seasons (2017-22) where he appeared in 60 games (25 starts) registered 680 carries for 3,290 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 91 receptions for 971 yards (10.7 average) and eight touchdowns through the air.

Forrest (5-11, 200) signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on January 20, 2026.