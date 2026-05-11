49ers Sign LB Worth III, Waive LB Eifler

Worth III (6-4, 226) appeared in 47 games (21 starts) over four seasons at Jacksonville State (2022-23) and Arkansas (2024-25) where he registered 201 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception throughout his career. In 2025 at Arkansas, he appeared in 12 games (11 starts) and totaled 64 tackles, one pass defensed and 0.5 tackle for loss. In 2024, he appeared in 13 games (five starts) and tallied 54 tackles, two passes defensed, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 0.5 sack. In 2023 at Jacksonville State, Worth appeared in 13 games (five starts) and registered 63 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. In 2022, he appeared in nine games and tallied 20 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.