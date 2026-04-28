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49ers Sign RB Sincere McCormick, S Patrick McMorris to One-Year Deals

Apr 28, 2026 at 01:40 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed RB Sincere McCormick and S Patrick McMorris to one-year deals.

McCormick (5-8, 204) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Throughout his NFL career with the Raiders (2022-24), 49ers (2025), Arizona Cardinals (2025), Denver Broncos (2025) and Minnesota Vikings (2025) he has appeared in five games (two starts) and registered 39 carries for 183 yards (4.7 average) on the ground and six receptions for 29 yards (4.8 average) through the air. In 2025, McCormick spent time on the 49ers, Cardinals, Broncos and Vikings practice squads.

A 25-year-old native of Long Beach, CA, McCormick attended the University of Texas-San Antonio for three seasons (2019-21) where he appeared in 37 games and recorded 724 carries for 3,939 yards (5.4 average) and 34 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 66 receptions for 509 yards (7.7 average) and one touchdown through the air. He was twice named First-Team All-Conference USA and Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year (2020-21) and earned AP Third-Team All-American honors in his final season (2021).

McMorris (6-0, 206) was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. Throughout his NFL career with the Dolphins (2024-25), New York Giants (2025) and Arizona Cardinals (2025) he has appeared in six games and registered one tackle. In 2025, McMorris spent time on the Giants and Cardinals practice squads.

A 24-year-old native of Santa Ana, CA, McMorris attended San Diego State University (2019-22) and the University of California, Berkeley (2023) where he appeared in 37 games and registered 252 tackles, 23 passes defensed, 11.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions, four fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles and 1.0 sack.

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