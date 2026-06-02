49ers Sign Safety Ashtyn Davis to a One-Year Deal; Waive RB Jermar Jefferson

Davis (6-1, 205) was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the third round (68th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Jets (2021-25) and Miami Dolphins (2025), he has appeared in 84 games (34 starts) and totaled 217 tackles, 19 passes defensed, nine interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 0.5 sack to go along with 23 special teams tackles. In 2025, Davis appeared in 15 games (12 starts) and tallied 63 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and added two special teams tackles with the Dolphins.