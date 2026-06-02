49ers Sign Safety Ashtyn Davis to a One-Year Deal; Waive RB Jermar Jefferson

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed S Ashtyn Davis to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Jermar Jefferson.
Davis (6-1, 205) was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the third round (68th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Jets (2021-25) and Miami Dolphins (2025), he has appeared in 84 games (34 starts) and totaled 217 tackles, 19 passes defensed, nine interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 0.5 sack to go along with 23 special teams tackles. In 2025, Davis appeared in 15 games (12 starts) and tallied 63 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and added two special teams tackles with the Dolphins.
A 29-year-old native of Santa Cruz, CA, Davis attended University of California Berkeley for four seasons (2016-19) where he appeared in 49 games (33 starts) and registered 171 tackles, 19 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Jefferson (5-10, 215) originally signed with the team on May 28, 2026.