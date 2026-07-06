49ers Sign DL Romello Height to a Four-Year Deal

Height (6-3, 239) was the first of two third-round draft picks (70th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Texas Tech. He appeared in 50 games (28 starts) over six seasons at Texas Tech (2025), Georgia Tech (2024), Southern California (2022-23) and Auburn (2020-21) and finished with 111 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one interception. In 2025 at Texas Tech, he started all 14 games he appeared in and tallied 38 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed, earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors. In 2024 at Georgia Tech, he started in 12 games and recorded 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass defensed and one interception. In 2023 at Southern California, he appeared in 12 games and tallied 20 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. In 2022, he started in two games. In 2021 at Auburn, he appeared in nine games and recorded 19 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. Height redshirted in 2020 after appearing in one game.