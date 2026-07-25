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49ers Sign TE Tanner McLachlan, Waive TE Khalil Dinkins

Jul 25, 2026 at 02:13 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed TE Tanner McLachlan to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/non-football injury TE Khalil Dinkins.

McLachlan (6-5, 244) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Bengals (2024-25) and Los Angeles Chargers (2025) he has appeared in two games. In 2025, McLachlan spent time on the Chargers practice squad before he was released by the team on May 12, 2026.

A 27-year-old native of Lethbridge, Alberta, McLachlan attended Southern Utah University (2018-21) and the University of Arizona (2022-23) where he appeared in 25 games (18 starts) and recorded 79 receptions for 984 yards and six touchdowns. He earned Associated Press Second-Team All-Pac 12 honors in 2023.

Dinkins (6-4, 252) originally signed to the team as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 26, 2026.

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